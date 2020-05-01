Carrie Elizabeth Anderson, age 95, left this Earth on April 19, 2020. She was born on June 15, 1924 in Nashville, the daughter of Samuel and Louise (Cleghorn) Underwood.
She married Bruce Warren Anderson on April 10, 1948.
Carrie is survived by her children, Shirley (Jim) Klinkner and Bruce Anderson; her grandchildren, Jim (Donna) Klinkner, Kimberly (Vaughn Klein) Graf, Christopher (Jenna Klinner) Klinkner, Amanda (Nick Adam) Klinkner, Aaron (Kristina) Anderson, Justin (Alli Guilfoil) Anderson and Julietta (James) Straavaldsen; her great-grandchildren, Alex Klinkner, Evan Klinkner, Jakeb Graf and William Anderson; and her sister, Ellen Charlene (Tommy) Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bruce; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Bud (Flo) and Charlie (Mary Elizabeth); her sisters and brothers-in-law, Mildred (Howard) and Margaret (Paul); and her dear daughter-in-law, Ellen Agerbak Anderson.
Carrie was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a proud grandma and a faithful friend. Her tiny frame belied her fierceness, her tenacity and her power to move mountains. She leaves behind a trail of grateful hearts.
“If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.”
Please share your memories of Carrie at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton
873-9244