Brett James Peterson, Sr., age 72, of Stoughton, passed away on July 2, 2020 at Stoughton Hospital. He was born on April 28, 1948, the son of Dr. Rodney Keller Peterson and Janet (Nelson) Peterson. He married Christine Mary Kolubako on October 23, 1976 in Wausau.
Brett was born and raised in Stoughton where he graduated from Stoughton High School. He went on to attend the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire, and he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Geology. Brett worked at Nelson Industries which later became Cummins and Universal Silencers. As much as he would have loved to retire earlier, he was always given a “special offer”.
Brett finally retired on January 31, 2019 at the age of 70. He was an upstanding member of the Stoughton community who was involved in the Stoughton school board and the local American Legion.
Brett and Chris had a special love for Jamaica. They traveled there every year for 14 years where they made many friends. His favorite thing to do there was play guitar with his friend, Donovan on the beach or at the piano bar.
Brett’s love for music was outstanding! Sometimes, Chris would even tease him saying he loved his music more than her. He was a self-taught musician who played by ear. Brett could play the guitar, acoustic guitar, bass, mandolin, ukulele and piano. His knowledge of music was just unbelievable. If someone asked him to play “something”, he just would—nothing would stop him.
Over the years, Brett played with many bands including Snoblind, Fox, Circus, Skylight Trio, and Bad Habit. More than anything, he loved performing solo gigs. Chris will miss him playing his music at home and his asking what she thought about the new songs he was learning.
Chris will also miss Brett’s guidance and wisdom. He was and always will be the love of her life. The greatest gift they ever received were their children and grandchildren. They always made him feel like he was “11 years old again”. In addition to his close family bonds, Brett also had special bonds with Clyde Olson and Brad and Cay Sills.
Brett is preceded in death by his mother Janet Peterson, father Dr. Rodney Keller Peterson, step-mother Francis Keller Peterson, “best brother ever” Mark Fortney Peterson, step-brother James Keller, step-sister Joan Roche, father-in-law Stephen Kolubako, mother-in-law Antonia Kolubako, and his beloved dog Niko.
Brett is survived by his wife Christine; son Brett (Connie) Peterson, Jr.; daughter Alissa (Dan) Sokolik; “daughter” Melissa Beyer; grandchildren Aubrey, Madalynn, Jakob, and Hollie Peterson, Baby Peterson due in January of 2021, Zander and Annalise Sokolik, Isaac and Hannah Campion, and his special dog Nini. He is further survived by his sisters Denis (Arnie) Svendsen, Shelley (Randy) Gladowski, and Jill (James) Hagar; step-sisters Gail Khazin and Ann (Ross) Damrow; sisters-in-law Sophia Sparhawk, Helen (Daniel) Allen, and Barbara (Bob) Kowalchyk; brother-in-law Steven Kolubako; and his many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
“When tomorrow starts without me And I’m not there to see; If the sun should rise and find your eyes All filled with tears for me.
I wish so much you wouldn’t cry The way you did today; While thinking of the many things We didn’t get to say.
I know how much you love me, As much as I love you; And each time that you think of me, I know you’ll miss me too.
When tomorrow starts without me, Don’t think we’re far apart, For every time you think of me, I’m right there in your heart.”
“A Letter from Heaven” by Alena Hakala Meadows