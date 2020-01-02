Beverly Mildred Wilson, age 88, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Stoughton Hospital. She was born on Sept. 24, 1931, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of Willard and Viola (Wirkula) Beacom. Beverly graduated from Minneapolis Central High School. She was united in marriage to Richard Wilson on April 28, 1951.
Beverly worked as a Data System Analyst for Dane County. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Parish and coordinated the church’s library, was a member of the counting team and did computer work for the church office.
Beverly was an avid reader, a proud needle worker, an avid Badgers basketball fan and enjoyed working in her garden. She was a devoted Catholic which made her pilgrimage to Rome so meaningful to her.
Beverly is survived by two daughters, Susan (Jeffrey) Lohmiller and Liisa (Mark) Hemm; four grandchildren, Brittney (Theo Syslo) Lohmiller, Alexis Lohmiller, Lauren (Joe) Dami and Jacob Lohmiller. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; and sister, Mary (Raymond) LeMaster.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann Catholic Parish, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, with Father Randy Budnar presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Memorials may be made to Salvation Army or St. Vincent DePaul. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
