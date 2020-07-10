Beverly A. Hawkinson passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 in Sun City, Arizona. She was the daughter of Adolph and Borghild (Swenson) Johnson and born on July 16, 1936 in Stoughton.
She attended Nora Grade School, graduated from Stoughton High School, and spent two years at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Bev married Marvin Hawkinson on July 13, 1957. She was a member at American Lutheran Church in Sun City, Arizona.
She worked for the state of Wisconsin both in the Motor Vehicle and Employee Accounting Departments. Her longest employment (22 years) was in direct sales with Beeline Fashions where she served as the region Manager for the state of Wisconsin and Minnesota. Other employment included Diny’s Jewelers and the Portrait Company in Stoughton. While living in Boscobel she volunteered with the Camp Fire Girls. Bev and Marv spent their winters in Arizona and summers in Wisconsin. Bev continued to do this even after Marv passed in 2009.
In the fall of 2014, Bev moved full-time to Arizona. Spending time with family and friends was very important to Bev. She always greeted everyone with a huge smile and a positive attitude. Bev also enjoyed golf, homemaking, and decorating.
Bev is survived by her daughter, Lonna (Stewart) Ramsey of Pensacola, Florida; son, Lee Hawkinson, Sun City, Arizona; grandchildren Adam Ramsey, Benjamin (Jane) Ramsey, Anna (Indra) Ramsey, Hope (Josh) Ramsey, Krystina (Michael) Hawkinson, Forrest Hawkinson; great-grandchildren Paxton, Hiro, Ayana, and twins on the way; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-laws Lorraine Johnson, Donna Hawkinson, Pat Hawkinson, Carol Hawkinson, and Irene Hawkinson.