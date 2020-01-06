The Town of Dunn approved its budget Dec. 16, though it made adjustments from what was presented to electors the month before.
Electors are any eligible voters who attend the town’s annual meeting. They approve levy amounts, and the Town Board decides how the money from the levy is allocated.
The board moved $28,000 from general government budget, sending $22,000 to public works and $6,000 to conservation and development.
The board also approved designating $20,000 in its budget to purchase a ballistic vest and rescue package for the Oregon Area Fire/EMS.
These packages include body armor for first responders and tools such as air bags, ropes and air monitoring equipment.