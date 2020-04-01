Aly Weum couldn’t wait to make her return to Wisconsin this spring to run in the Outdoor Big Ten Championships.
Weum, a 2017 Stoughton High School graduate, is a middle distance runner for the University of Iowa women’s track and field team, and had the conference championships at the University of Wisconsin circled on her calendar so family and friends could see her compete.
The NCAA canceled the spring sports March 12 after the to safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s a big disappointment,” Weum said. “I’m crossing my fingers they will host it next year.”
The marketing major has always thrived on the uncertainty spring brings.
“With track, I never knew when my season would end,” she said. “My goal is never to be done until June. I have a schedule now and I know when things are starting and ending.”
Weum was a standout sprinter and middle-distance runner for the Vikings. She finished third in the 400-meter dash (56.34) at the Division 1 state meet as a junior and set a school record with a fifth-place state finish in the event (56.19) as a senior. She was also a member of the Vikings’ state-qualifying 1,600 and 3,200 relays in 2017.
Weum was a member of Iowa’s 1,600 relay team that won a Big Ten championship last season. She added an eighth-place finish in the 400 (55.80) after recording the top time in the preliminaries (55.16).
Weum was off to a fast start in her junior season. She finished fifth in the 600 (1:30.86) at the Notre Dame’s Meyo Invitational on Feb. 8 in South Bend, Indiana. Her time ranks ninth all-time at Iowa.
She took second in the 600 (1:31.48) at the season-opening Jimmy Grant Invitational in Iowa City on Dec. 14.
Weum placed seventh in the 400 (55.43) at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational on Jan. 17 in Iowa City, and took second in the 600 (1:31.19) at Kentucky’s Rodney McCravy Memorial Invitational on Jan. 25. She finished seventh in the 400 at Arkansas’ Tyson Invitational on Feb. 15.
Weum trains with other 800 runners at Iowa. Her experience and speed work needed for the 400 has helped her train for the 600.
Weum has the second-fastest 1,600 relay split (53.87) at Iowa. She entered the Big Ten Indoor Championships seeded fifth in the 600 this year, but she suffered an Achilles injury and battled an illness leading up to the meet.
Weum ran her slowest time of the season in the 600 (1:32) and didn’t qualify for the finals. She did not run on the 1,600 relay team.
“It’s just how the dice rolls,” she said. “I knew it was out of my control. I wanted what was best for the team and I knew there were probably other girls who could run better (in the relay). It fueled me for the offseason.”
Iowa granted students an extended spring break and Weum is taking online classes for the rest of the school year. She took a two-week break from running, but plans to discuss a training plan with her coach this week.
“It’s probably a blessing to have more time to get healthy to achieve my goals,” she said.
Weum said she would probably do a time trial later this spring and shift to aerobic fitness training sessions this summer.
She trains six days a week with interval, sprint and long-run practices, and every Sunday completes cross training by swimming laps.
“I have bigger goals,” Weum said. “This is what my body has known for years.”