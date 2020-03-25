Stoughton senior Adam Hobson and SHS girls basketball coach Brad Pickett were selected to participate in this year’s Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Hobson will be part of the Boys Division 2 White team, while Pickett will coach the Girls Division 2 South squad.
Hobson was named the Badger South Conference Most Valuable Player and unanimously selected first-team all-conference. He averaged 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game and helped lead the Vikings (21-4) to the Badger South title this season.
The Michigan Tech University recruit scored 39 points in Stoughton’s season finale, a 66-57 loss to DeForest in the Division 2 Oregon Sectional semifinals.
According to the WBCA website, Hobson will team up with Jefferson’s James Monogue, Kaukauna’s Logan Jedwabny, La Crosse Logan’s Jacksun Hamilton, Mosinee’s Luke Spink and New London’s Garret Locy on the D2 White squad. Lakeland Union’s Rich Fortier and Medford’s Ryan Brown will coach the team.
The D2 Red team includes Badger North MVP Will Fuhrmann of Reedsburg, who Hobson and the Vikings beat 53-45 in a Division 2 regional championship. Hobson eclipsed 1,000 career points in the game.
Each athlete participating must raise money through donations for Midwest Athletes against Childhood Cancer Fund.
The MACC Fund was launched by former Milwaukee Bucks player Jon McGlocklin in 1976. McGlocklin started the fund in honor of longtime Bucks broadcaster Eddie Doucette, whose son was diagnosed with childhood cancer at the age of 2.
To date, the WBCA has raised $2.8 million for the MACC Fund.
Pickett will coach the Girls Division 2 South team with Milton’s Jeremy Jensen and Stacy Skemp.
The Stoughton girls finished 8-16 and seventh in the Badger South (3-11) this season, ultimately falling to DeForest 51-28 in the Division 2 regional semifinals. The Vikings had three all-conference players – first-team sophomore Ava Loftus and honorable mention seniors Delaney Seidel and Megan Marggi.
Pickett will coach a squad that includes Badger South standouts Kaitlyn Schrimpf (Oregon), Abbie Campion (Milton), Grace Tostrud (Monroe) and Jennifer Gorton (Monona Grove), as well as Badger North standout Maggie Trautsch of DeForest.
Elkhorn’s Haley Remington, Pius XI Catholic’s Jada Spence, Pewaukee’s Lauren Schill, Whitnall’s Gabrielle Wolff and Milwaukee School of Languages’ Nevaeh Howard round out the South roster.
The Division 2 girls game is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. The D2 boys game is scheduled for the same time a day later.