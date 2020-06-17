Due to the COVID-19 shutdown, students didn’t get a chance to see a basketball team with championship aspirations win an NBA title. But for the second straight year, the Stoughton High School Student Senate got to hoist a trophy of their own at the end of a successful season.
SHS won the Region 5 Spirit of Excellence Award from the Wisconsin Association of Student Councils (WASC). The program honors schools that achieve excellence in “leadership development, school spirit, sportsmanship and service to school and community,” according to a WASC news release last week.
This year, though, the group had to accept the honors virtually, as the planned in-person award acceptance at a Milwaukee Bucks game was canceled. SHS student senator Burke Murphy won the Dale D. Hawley award, which recognized his leadership and service at a state level.
Student senate adviser Deanna Arnold said school officials were “beyond proud” of students this year.
“They orchestrated the entire thing and did a fantastic job,” she wrote in an email to the Hub Monday, June 15. “The final product was outstanding and I know they were incredibly proud to win this for the school.”
Each year, a committee selects one high school from each of six regions to receive the award, with a state winner chosen from that group.
All winners receive local recognition and a school banner, and traditionally are honored on the court during halftime of a Bucks game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
To be eligible, schools must be a member of WIAA and WASC and submit a portfolio that demonstrates achievement in each of three key dimensions in a calendar year beginning February 1.