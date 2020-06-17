Talking about race can be an uncomfortable conversation.
But Stoughton Area school board president Frank Sullivan and his fellow board members are ready to not just talk, but to listen and then lead.
Board members talked about racial equality efforts at their meeting Monday, June 15, including public comments about school and community related incidents of racism.
To help try to “lead that conversation,” Sullivan told the Hub on June 16, the board is forming plans to hold an in-person “community conservation” about racial equity in Stoughton sometime next month. He said such an event could best be held outdoors, where up to 100 people can gather, based on current guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We don’t know what COVID is going to let us do, but we recognize a crying need for community conversation, and we think the school district is the best group of people to lead it,” Sullivan said. “We need to have a forum where people really are able to express their experiences in a way other people are going to hear it.
“We don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like, all we know is we need to do it and somehow we’re going to do it.”
Some of the issues brought up, Sullivan said, include the disparity in test scores between black and white students
“(That’s) just a giant flashing neon arrow pointing to those issues of racial disparity in education,” he said. “That’s something we’ve identified as an issue and it’s something we’re starting to work on.
The lack of diversity on the staff is a “super-legitimate question” to ask, as well, Sullivan said.
“Why don’t you have staff of color?” he said. “This is something the board has identified as an issue, it’s in our strategic plan.”