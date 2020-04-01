Stoughton looking for help with video board project
Stoughton is seeking the public’s help in highlighting great sports moments in the high school’s history.
The school is constructing an interactive history board outside the gym that will be operational next fall. The board will feature significant moments over the past century that helped shape a season, year or decade for the school and/or community. A short narrative should describe each moment.
Email any and all material to Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow via email at mel.dow@stoughton.k12.wi.us. Pictures need to be digitized (scanned or digital photo taken).
Submitted photos will be used for the display around the video board.
Great moments in Stoughton history include the 10 team state wrestling championships, the state-record 53 individual state wrestling champions and the 1921 boys track and field team that won a state title.
The school is also looking for moments of teams that qualified for their respective state tournaments. This includes boys basketball (1937, 1939 and 2013); girls basketball (1998 and 2016); boys hockey (2009 and 2010) and baseball (1986 and 2013).