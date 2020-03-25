Stoughton High School alumnus Sam McHone had his track and field season cut short as a member of the University of Wisconsin men’s team.
On Thursday, March 12, the NCAA announced it was cancelling the remainder of its winter championships and all spring championships.
McHone, a redshirt sophomore, competed in three indoor meets this spring as a sprinter for the Badgers. He finished 12th in the 200-meter dash (22.95) and 20th in the 60 dash (7.20) at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 18, in Iowa City, Iowa. He was also a member of the 1,600 relay team that took ninth (3:21.90).
At the Indiana Relays Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, McHone finished 22nd in the preliminaries of the 60 (7.20) and 26th in the 400 (52.21). He took 32nd in the preliminaries of the 60 (7.09) and 37th in the 200 (22.40) at the Meyo Invitational on Friday, Feb. 7, in South Bend, Indiana.
As a redshirt freshman, McHone finished 23rd in the 60 (7.11) and 25th in the 200 (22.38) at the Big Ten Championships.
McHone, a 2018 SHS graduate, was a three-time state qualifier for the Vikings. He owns school records in the 100, 200, long jump and 400 relay. McHone finished sixth at state in the long jump his senior year with a top leap of 22 feet, 2 1/2 inches. He placed eighth in the 100 (11.19) and 200 (22.59) at state the same year.
In addition to his prep success, McHone was a national qualifier in the 100 and 200 as a member of AAU Track. He was a part of the AAU 2018 national champion 400 relay team.
McHone also participated in football and was named Badger South All-Conference as a defensive back and kicker for the Vikings.