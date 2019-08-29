A 60 year old Stoughton man died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car at a Fitchburg intersection Wednesday at 4:43 p.m.
The Fitchburg Police Department reported in a news release Wednesday night that the car driver was cited for failure to yield right of way while making a left turn -- causing death, after the crash at the intersection of County Hwy. MM and McCoy Road. The driver has been cooperating with the investigation, according to the release.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
The motorcyclist was found with serious injuries at the crash site and died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the release, “after his condition quickly deteriorated.”