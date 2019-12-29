Stoughton High School had gone 30 years without a team state wrestling championship before the 2017-18 team broke the drought.
This year, the 2018-19 team followed suit, backing up their season-long No. 1 ranking with a second straight state title.
Stoughton defeated Mukwonago 42-24 in the team state final March 3 at the UW Field House in Madison to finish the dual season 21-0 and ranked 48th nationally, with seven wrestlers ranked in the top 10 in the state in their respective weight classes.
“That Mukwonago team is really good,” co-head coach Dan Spilde said at the time. “They run up 50 and 60 points on everybody. For our team to find 42 points against that team, I think that speaks volumes of what this team was made of and what they wanted to accomplish.”
The Vikings earned the top seed at the team state tournament, defeating Arrowhead 50-21 in the quarterfinals and Kaukauna 45-18 in the semifinals on March 2.
Stoughton’s performance came on the heels of another impressive showing at the individual state tournament. Five Vikings took home medals, as current sophomore Nicolar Rivera (106 pounds) and 2019 graduate Hunter Lewis (138) won titles.
The two state titles pushed Stoughton ahead of Mineral Point for the most individual state champions in state history with 51. It was the third time in the last four years, and eighth time overall, that the Vikings had at least two individual state champions. Stoughton had a record three champions in 1988.
The Vikings kicked off the 2019-20 season with another milestone, as Spilde earned his 400th career dual win against Monona Grove/McFarland on Dec. 6.
“It’s kind of just another win, but that’s not to take it lightly,” he said. “Each dual and match is different. You just have to be grateful when the wins pile up. I’ve been around a bunch of great athletes, and we’ve had a lot of fun with a lot of groups.”