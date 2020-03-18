In the wake of banning mass gatherings of 50 people or more, Stoughton churches have found worship alternatives for their respective congregations.
Gathering together in homes is how the first religious gatherings took place, an announcement on Lakeview Church’s YouTube sermon said Sunday, March 15.
Covenant Lutheran Church on Van Buren Street, canceled all worship and church activities on Saturday March, 14, and Sunday, March 15. But Pastor Sara Rabe encouraged members to make phone calls to people in the church.
“To check in and pray with them while on the phone. Let us minister to one another during these uncertain times,” the Facebook post stated.
In addition to offering online videos, Ezra Church even has a worship playlist for members to listen to familiar religious songs at home.
St. Ann Catholic Parish has been ordered by Madison Diocese Bishop Donald Hying to cease the celebration of mass through the first week of April. In a letter to churches and Madison-area Catholics, Hying wrote that priests will still celebrate Holy Communion each week, but without the attendance of parishioners.
Christ the King Community Church has not canceled services, according to its Facebook page. Christ Lutheran Church has canceled all activities until further notice, but has not yet offered an alternative.