Weebleworld Child Care Center is growing and looking to expand its facilities.
The center’s management is hoping to alleviate some of its waitlist by planning to build an addition of just over 1,000 square feet to make space for a new childcare room with bathrooms and storage space.
The Plan Commission will hold a public hearing about the construction plans at its next meeting, 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, before possibly sending it to Common Council for final approval.
The addition would also include a few more parking spaces. The rest of the business would remain unchanged, and the submission to the Plan Commission states that they would hire two staff members for the new space.
The daycare center has existed in its location 1815 Cedarbrook Lane since 2012 and was established in 2006.