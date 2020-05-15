Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash shut down part of County Hwy. A Friday, May 15.
At 11 a.m. the Stoughton Police Department assisted the Dane County Sheriff’s office in a two vehicle collision south of Collins Road in the Town of Dunkirk, a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release states.
The release states a 40 year old man from Evansville was traveling north in a 2007 silver Saturn. As he went over a hill on a curve, the release states he crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 50 year old woman, with her daughter, 22, in the passenger seat.
The man was transported by helicopter to a hospital and the other driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, both with life-threatening injuries. The daughter required hospitalization, but with only minor injuries, the release stated.
The crash site remained under investigation until 3 p.m. Friday.