There won’t be any beach parties this summer in Stoughton.
The city's Parks and Recreation committee voted unanimously to keep Troll Beach closed for the summer in a special meeting Wednesday, June 3, on a Zoom videoconference.
Two major factors in the committee’s decision were a lack of certified lifeguards and Stoughton Parks and Recreation Director Dan Glynn’s estimate that the city would have a deficit of $25,804 to have the beach at Mandt Park open for 50 days because of extra expenses needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The parks department would be required to hire an additional employee to handle social distancing and purchase other cleaning supplies.
However, one of the biggest hurdles to have the beach open was the staffing. Only five of the beach’s 15 lifeguards are certified. There are 10 other lifeguards who had training sessions canceled after high school pools closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak and the earliest they will reopen is July 1. The American Red Cross also has not scheduled any lifeguard training classes.
“Even if we wanted to go $25,000 in debt, we don’t have the staff,” said Regina Hirsch, the committee vice chair. “It’s a moot point.”
The committee delayed a decision May 19 whether to open Troll Beach July 1, to get more information on lifeguard certification classes and to weigh the financial challenges.
Glynn gave the committee a report on the financial impact of opening the beach for seven days to 68 days and the deficit ranged from $17,404 for opening for a week to $29,321 for a little more than two months.
Glynn projected the revenue for opening the beach July 1, would be $25,632, but he projected $51,437 in expenses.
Since Troll Beach is not a public pool or aquatic center, it wouldn’t be limited to a number of beach-goers. Aquatic Centers and public pools in Dane County are required to limit capacity to 25% in the current Phase I of the Forward Dane reopening plan after COVID-19 and 50% in Phase II.
However, Glynn said the beach functions more as a pool and aquatic center and to be safe it could open at 50% capacity, (250 people) in two 2 hour, 15 minute shifts. There would be a time in between shifts to disinfect areas.
Hand sanitization stations would need to be placed at the beach as well as social distancing and hygiene signs. Lifeguards would have been required to wear masks at the front desk and while lifeguarding.
Day camp and groups of 15 or more people wouldn’t have been allowed in the Forward Dane plan until Phase III.
Glynn said day camps make up 30% of the attendance at the beach and the average daily attendance before recent upgrades was 6,772.
Glynn noted inflatable play structures and playground equipment would be prohibited.
A spray sanitization machine would need to be purchased for effectively sanitizing the restrooms in an efficient manner.
Lounge chairs and picnic tables would be removed if the beach was open.
Glynn said the parks department could close off a certain area of the pool like the deep end with limited staff.
“I’m not sure you can do that and draw a crowd,” he said.