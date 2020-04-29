A jury trial for the 2017 stabbing of a Stoughton man has been postponed for a second time.
The jury trial for Ted Bruno, accused of killing roommate Kim Gaida in November 2017 by stabbing him with a knife during an argument, has been postponed as a result of COVID-19.
In March, the Dane County Courthouse suspended all upcoming jury trials to slow the spread of the disease, prior to when the state’s “Safer at Home” order went into effect.
That included Bruno’s jury trial, which was scheduled for May 11. No new date has been set for the trial as of April 28.
During a Zoom video conferencing call on Monday, April 27, Bruno’s lawyer Eric Schulenburg petitioned to have his $1 million bond changed to a signature bond, but was denied.
Bruno is being held in the Dane County Jail after spending almost a year at Mendota Mental Health Institute. While online court records did not explicitly list the reason for why Bruno and Schulenburg asked for a signature bond, the jail has seen 21 inmates test positive for COVID-19, according to an April 22 article from the Wisconsin State Journal.
This is the second time Bruno’s jury trial has been postponed. Bruno’s first trial was postponed after he changed his plea, adding by reason of mental illness to his not guilty plea.
On Nov. 27, 2017, Bruno told police he subdued Gaida by stabbing him during an argument that night at their home on Felland Street, then left the house and returned to make sure he was dead, according to a criminal complaint produced by the district attorney. Police said Gaida was stabbed 11 times with a knife, which was broken off in his throat.
In the more than two years since, Bruno has had three attorneys. He asked to have a pair of county public defenders removed from his representation team in April 2018 after they attempted to have him use an insanity defense, which caused Bruno to feel he wasn’t being properly represented.