Stoughton turned over two high-profile positions in 2019 with the retirements of library director Richard MacDonald in April and fire chief Scott Wegner at the end of the year.
Wegner, whose last day is actually Jan. 2, has served the Stoughton Fire Department for 38 years, having succeeded Marty Lamers when Lamers retired in 2015.
Wegner, who joined the department as a volunteer in 1981 and was later hired as fire motor pump operator/inspector, told the Hub in November he was sick of winter and looking forward to traveling to places with warmer climates.
MacDonald had been with the library for nine years and remains in Stoughton, where he has put more time into playing music and exploring different and unusual ways to tie his ties.
Jim Ramsey followed MacDonald at the library, coming from Middleton, where he had been the head of adult services. He started April 1, a few days before MacDonald’s last day, and the history buff from Beloit told the Hub he was attracted by Stoughton’s interest in its heritage and its small-town feel.
No successor has yet been named for the fire department, as the city is still conducting interviews.