The City of Stoughton made a big move this year.
In May, the majority of city staff vacated the offices in the Stoughton Opera House building and moved across the street just to the west into the former McFarland State Bank building at the corner of Forrest and Washington streets.
City Hall had been housed in the Opera House for 118 years.
But when McFarland State Bank donated its building to the city in 2018 after building a new branch in the Kettle Park West development on the city’s west side, that conversation became less of a dream and more of a reality.
The decision to accept the building was a contentious decision that made our Top 10 list for 2018. The 10,000 square foot building spurred debate between alders, who were concerned about likely contamination of the soil on the site, as a gas station had previously been on the land.
At the time of the move, city staff were looking forward to what the space would offer them. The old space was often cramped, making city offices dual-purpose when performances demanded it and requiring employees to share desks.
The move gave city staff their own offices and desks, along with a front desk, that keeps all of the services on the same floor.
City staff did lose one thing during the move – the ability to hear performer soundchecks during the day.
“People don’t seem to forget about the yodeler,” Opera House director Bill Brehm told the Hub in October 2018. “At around 11:30 a.m., the finance department would be treated to a yodeling soundcheck … they always knew when it was Maggie May time.”