Two incumbent Stoughton Area school board members will keep their seats after one of them narrowly edged out a challenger.
In a four-way race for three seats, newcomer Holly Tellander was the leading vote-getter with 3,783, followed by incumbents Steve Jackson (3,512) and Tim Bubon (3,380), after votes were tabulated April 13.
Bubon edged Jessica Royko by six votes.
The only other contested race in the greater Stoughton area wasn’t so close. Kate McGinnity defeated Kris James Breunig 2,683-1,309 in a race for Dane County Board of Supervisors Seat 37, which covers the area south and southwest of the city. Incumbent Bob Salov chose not to run for re-election.
All other races in the Stoughton area were uncontested. Incumbents Timothy Riley, Lisa Reeves, Greg Jenson and Ben Heili were all elected to the Common Council, as was newcomer Fred Hundt, who will fill a vacated seat in District 4.
All of the board races in the surrounding towns were uncontested, as well. Incumbents Deana Zentner and Nancy Nedveck were re-elected to the Town of Rutland board, and Jay Damkoehler and Janiece Bolender in the Town of Pleasant Springs. The towns of Dunn and Dunkirk had no local elections this year.
In the statewide Supreme Court justice race, Stoughtonites overwhelmingly supported Dane County District Court judge Jill Karofsky over incumbent Daniel Kelly, a Scott Walker appointee. Karofsky was endorsed by several unions and prominent Democrat politicians for the position, which is nominally nonpartisan.
She appeared to have won the 10-year seat as results were announced Monday night, with 54 percent of the vote, according to reporting from several statewide and national news outlets. In the City of Stoughton, she received 3,338 votes to Kelly’s 979, and in the four surrounding towns, she got 3,303 votes to Kelly’s 1,438.
In the statewide presidential primary, which former Vice President Joe Biden won by a 2-1 margin, he received the most votes than any other primary candidate from Stoughtonites. Biden received 2,076 votes from city residents and 2,383 from town voters.
The next closest candidate, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, received 1,281 votes in the city, and 1,013 from voters in the town.
Sanders had been the only other candidate still actively in the race at the time of the April 7 election, and he suspended his campaign the next day. While all ballots had to be either returned in person or postmarked by April 7, they had until April 13 to arrive in the mail because of postal delays related to the election, which has had record numbers of absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.