The Stoughton Village Players placed bins oustide the theater for a food drive for the Stoughton Food Pantry. The food rrive runs from now until Sept. 7.

 Submitted photo

The Stoughton Village Players kicked off a food and essentials drive for the Stoughton Food Pantry June 6.

The event runs until Labor Day, which lands on Sept. 7 this year, with a goal to support community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bins to collect food and essential items were placed in front of the theater for the drop off of items, and theater officials plan to drop off items to the food pantry once a week.

The most needed items through June and July are coffee, egg noodles, peas, sugar, flour, pancake mix, jelly, shampoo and body wash.

For more information and for appointments, contact the theater at (608) 873-8103.