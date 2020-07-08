The Stoughton Village Players kicked off a food and essentials drive for the Stoughton Food Pantry June 6.
The event runs until Labor Day, which lands on Sept. 7 this year, with a goal to support community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bins to collect food and essential items were placed in front of the theater for the drop off of items, and theater officials plan to drop off items to the food pantry once a week.
The most needed items through June and July are coffee, egg noodles, peas, sugar, flour, pancake mix, jelly, shampoo and body wash.
For more information and for appointments, contact the theater at (608) 873-8103.