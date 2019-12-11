Stoughton resident Sean Shotliff is one of seven new deputies set to be sworn into the Dane County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Dec. 9 by Sheriff Dave Mahoney. The ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the jury assembly room of the Dane County Courthouse.
The deputies will receive training through the sheriff’s office Jail and Law Enforcement Academies, as well as on the job training. Their first assignment will be in the Dane County Jail, where they will serve for a two-year probationary period, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the sheriff’s office.
The positions became available due to retirements and vacancies that occurred in the past year.