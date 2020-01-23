Chad O’Neil is back at the night shift – but now, he’s wearing a sergeant’s chevron.
O’Neil, who joined the Stoughton Police Department in 2003, was promoted Jan. 5 and is now responsible for the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. late shift.
He has a familiar companion helping him – Ole, his K-9 partner.
The promotion provides an extra benefit to the department, which converted a vacant lieutenant position into a fourth sergeant position to better extend supervision of department staff, police chief Greg Leck wrote the Hub in an email last week.
O’Neil, who has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, said his duties will change slightly, as the sergeant position has “more of a supervisor role,” he wrote to the Hub in an email.
“Ole is still with me and we are available for K9 calls just as we were prior to the promotion,” he wrote. “I have worked every shift, so going back to the night shift hasn’t been too difficult.”