A Stoughton native took the stage in front of an estimated 102 million people on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Haley Fitzgerald, a 2012 Stoughton High School graduate living in the Los Angeles area, danced at the Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez.
The entire performance at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium lasted roughly 14 minutes. Lopez’s set followed an opening piece with Shakira and featured a display of support from Lopez’s native Puerto Rico, and a controversial pole dance in a sparkling bodysuit.
“A moment and energy I will never forget,” Fitzgerald posted on her Twitter account.
According to posts on Fitzgerald’s Instagram, she practiced the routine for months and performed with more than 50 dancers on stage.
Her Clear Time Talent profile states she has been a backup dancer for Lopez for the past four years and has worked with other well-known artists Nick Jonas and Derek and Julianne Hough.