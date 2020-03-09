A Stoughton man has been charged with five felonies for allegedly burning down a restaurant in Sauk County.
According to a March 4 story from the Wisconsin State Journal, Devin Schroeder, 24, faces up to 104 years in prison and fines of up to $230,000 if convicted of arson in the December 2018 fire, which destroyed The Barn Restaurant near Baraboo.
Schroeder was scheduled for an initial appearance Wednesday, March 11, in Sauk County Circuit Court, according to online court records.
Sauk County police arrested Schroeder Feb. 5 with help from the Stoughton Police Department, according to a Feb. 6 news release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.
That was a week after police obtained test results from DNA taken in March 2019, according to the State Journal story. The story said Schroeder admitted to the crime to police, as well as related vandalism in the building, when he was arrested, saying he likes fire and had been upset by a recent breakup.
Police used a Google recovery tool to track Schroeder through a laptop the business reported stolen after the fire, according to the story. Schroeder had a Sauk County address in court records in 2017 but was living in Stoughton at the time of the fire.
The criminal complaint said Schroeder told police he used a cigarette lighter to light a scarecrow on fire in the attic and that it was his second break-in at the building, according to the story.
The investigation revealed pry marks on the cash register, a vandalized men’s bathroom – including a roll of paper towels that looked like someone had tried to light on fire in a garbage can – and a stovetop and gas oven left on, the story said.
Police tracked the laptop to people Schroeder knew who lived near the restaurant and found he had told multiple people he had burned the building and had spent money he took from the cash register on unpaid rent and other things, the story said.
Schroeder voluntarily submitted to a DNA swab in March 2019 after being served with a search warrant but told police at the time he was not involved with the crime, the story reported.