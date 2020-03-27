With increasing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the communities Unified Newspaper Group serves have asked us to help them help their neighbors.
Our answer is to create a signup list for people in the Stoughton area who are able to help their neighbors in this time of crisis. Among the basic services we encourage people to offer or ask for are grocery shopping, picking up medications or dog walking.
If you are able to be a “helper” or a person who is in need, please fill out the form on our website.
All participants who are willing to share their information publicly will have their names, contact information and services offered published on our website and in the Hub. Participants who wish to remain private will have the information put on a spreadsheet and emailed to people who have asked for help.
If you’d like to be a helper or need help but do not have access to the internet, contact the Unified Newspaper Group office directly at 845-9559.
Unified Newspaper Group makes no claims as to the ability or honesty of the people who submit their names for these forms. We are connecting people as a public service only.
This list will be discontinued once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.