To prevent the spread of COVID-19 the Stoughton Public Library will be closed starting 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15 through at least Monday, April 6.
“This is a completely unprecedented situation. Closing the library goes against all of our instincts as librarians. After careful consideration, Library Director Jim Ramsey has determined that a temporary closure is the best course of action to protect our staff, our patrons, and the Stoughton community. Please know that this decision has not been taken lightly,” staff wrote in a news release.
As April 6 approaches, library management will evaluate the situation to determine how and when to reopen.
Holds currently waiting will not expire and will be available for pick up when the library opens. No items will be due during this time and any overdue fines accrued will be waived, according to the news release.
Patrons are encouraged to keep their items at home until after we reopen.
For information, contact library director Jim Ramsey jramsey@stolibrary.org.