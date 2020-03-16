COVID-19 city response in Stoughton for Thursday, March 19, 2020 edition.

On Monday, March 16 Stoughton Hospital implemented visitor restrictions in the wake of COVID-19.

 Photo by Mackenzie Krumme

Stoughton Hospital announced new visitor guidelines amid the COIVD-19 pandemic Monday, March 16.

No children under the age of 16 or their siblings will be allowed in the hospitals. Patients will be restricted to one adult visitor at a time in a room, or building and there will be no visitors allowed in the geriatric psych unit, according to a news release.

Exceptions will be made during end of life situations -- there will be no limit of non symptomatic visitors at a patient's bedside at this time.

Visitors who do enter the hospital will be screened for fever or respiratory systems each day they enter.

-Mackenzie Krumme 