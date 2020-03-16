Stoughton Hospital announced new visitor guidelines amid the COIVD-19 pandemic Monday, March 16.
No children under the age of 16 or their siblings will be allowed in the hospitals. Patients will be restricted to one adult visitor at a time in a room, or building and there will be no visitors allowed in the geriatric psych unit, according to a news release.
Exceptions will be made during end of life situations -- there will be no limit of non symptomatic visitors at a patient's bedside at this time.
Visitors who do enter the hospital will be screened for fever or respiratory systems each day they enter.