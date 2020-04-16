As Wisconsin COVID-19 cases are projected to hit their peak within weeks, Stoughton Hospital is actively preparing for the worst-case scenario.
That would be being overwhelmed by patients exhibiting symptoms of the illness and not being able to effectively meet their needs, such as what New York City is experiencing now.
New York has been the nation’s coronavirus epicenter, and national reports depict staff who are working longer hours and low on personal protective equipment while hospitals are short of ventilators and other necessary supplies. That’s left some patients unable to receive the care they desperately require, as professionals are faced with choices on who lives or dies.
But as dire as those circumstances are, there’s already evidence to support that Wisconsin’s efforts to control the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus might be flattening its curve. That’s a silver lining for smaller and more rural facilities like Stoughton Hospital.
The Wisconsin Department of Health reported the lowest increase in day-to-day COVID-19 cases in nearly three weeks last week.
According to DHS secretary Andrea Palm, cases increased by 87 last Monday, April 6. That number is the lowest the state has seen since March 24, when the department reported an increase of 41. The most cases the DHS saw on any single day was 199 on April 1.
Even so, Stoughton Hospital chief medical officer and general surgeon Aaron Schwaab told the Hub on April 10 the hospital has the supplies and the staff to handle the city’s current caseload.
“With social distancing, we’ve seen a drastic decrease at all the hospitals here and in the area,” Tina Strandlie, emergency department manager, said.
But plans are in place for if – or when – the smallest hospital in Dane County is overrun with patients.
Those plans are constantly changing as new information about the illness becomes available, Schwaab said. For the last three weeks, the hospital’s Incident Command Center has worked to come up with strategies to tackle coronavirus head on.
“Our best estimate, at least for now, is we feel we are in pretty good shape,” Schwaab said. “We don’t know what we are potentially facing. We have to be careful.”
For now, the hospital possesses the optimal amount of staff, PPE, technologies and protocols in place to mitigate the risks of what New York City and other hot spots face. The hospital provides testing, Schwaab said, according to the guidelines set by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The hospital also stopped doing elective and non-emergent surgeries two weeks ago to free up staff, he said.
“We don’t have (the staff and supply numbers) some larger hospitals might have,” he acknowledged.
Schwaab added that many community members and businesses have donated PPE like masks and food for providers.
“That’s one of the really nice things about our community,” he said.
Having enough equipment
Stoughton Hospital has five ventilators and 30 negative pressure rooms to provide space for COVID-19 patients, Schwaab said.
It also has several weeks’ worth of PPE – masks, gowns, shoe covers, protective eye gear, he said, adding that some gowns and masks are reusable and can be sterilized if needed.
Providers “gown up” with gloves, eye protection, shoe covers and a respirator mask when taking care of a COVID-19 patient, meaning they are covered head to toe, Strandlie said.
She said there’s research from within the past week to suggest ventilators might not be the best course of treatment for severe COVID-19 cases.
Ventilators provide oxygen, but also increase air pressure in lungs, and according to an April 8 Associated Press story, around 80 percent of coronavirus patients who are put on ventilators die.
An alternative to that is hi-flow oxygen, she said, which is a machine that uses a nasal prong to provide a large amount of oxygen to the patient contained within a mask. Stoughton Hospital is receiving those machines as new guidance emerges, she said, and took in one within the last week.
Options to expand
If the peak stretches Stoughton Hospital’s capacity, Strandlie said, there are options for increasing it.
One is putting more than one person in a negative pressure room. Another is using the hospital’s ambulance garage for triaging — determining which patients aren’t sick enough to be admitted to the hospital and taking care of them.
Patients can also be swapped or sent to other, potentially larger hospitals in the Dane County area and in Madison – including those a part of the SSM and UW-Health system. And staff from those facilities could come to assist at Stoughton Hospital.
“If (all facilities) become overwhelmed, we have a liaison within the state to help move patients from point A to point B,” she said.
Strandlie acknowledged that the risk of contracting the disease is higher for healthcare professionals and said while hospital staff would have their hours increase under a peak scenario, they would work rotate three days at a time to provide breaks.
“One of the issues we are having in larger facilities is that providers don’t have time off,” she said.
Preventing the spread
Both Schwaab and Strandlie said one of the biggest ways to prevent Stoughton Hospital from becoming overwhelmed is for everyone to continue practicing social distancing protocols, including isolating at home and only leaving when necessary.
But the hospital has protocols to minimize risk of disease spread if a patient presents COVID-19 symptoms, Strandlie said.
“People are screened immediately as they come into the building for potential (exposures to the illness), she said. “All staff and patients are given masks.”
“Until you know for sure, you have to use that PPE every time you go into the patient’s room,” Strandlie added.
Patients who present only minor symptoms are better off isolating at home for 14 days, the CDC recommends. Schwaab said patients can call the emergency department, and screeners who triage can help if they have concerns their symptoms are becoming more severe.
“We have that, anyway, 24/7 for patients,” he said.
Taking COVID-19 seriously
Everyone should take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, Strandlie said. That includes people who have not yet contracted the virus and those who believe they have a likelihood of only experiencing textbook mild symptoms — a fever and a dry cough.
“The thing we are finding with this disease is that it is not selective,” she said. “Anyone can get it and become devastatingly ill.”
Unlike influenza, which has a more gradual onset, the novel coronavirus can strike unexpectedly. Even mild cases can become severe at a rapid rate.
While the CDC reports mortality rate is much higher for older people or those with underlying health conditions, more and more news reports have shown patients of all ages can have a fever one day and end up in an intensive care unit the next.
She recommended everyone get plenty of sleep, wash hands frequently, eat healthy and take care of their mental health.
Early figures out of China indicate that 80% of cases on average were in the mild to moderate category. But people should still be doing all they can to continue to flatten the curve, Schwaab said, if they want facilities like Stoughton Hospital to treat patients in the most effective manner.
“We don’t want to make decisions about who gets a ventilator and who doesn’t,” he said.