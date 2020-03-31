Stoughton Hospital is no longer allowing visitors for patients admitted to the hospital.
Following the guidance of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the hospital is restricting all visitors with limited exceptions, according to a news release.
As of Monday, March 30, only visitors in end of life situations will be allowed -- provided the visitors are not showing symptoms of COVID-19.
No visitors will be allowed for scheduled outpatient visits. If needed, one person over the age of 16 can accompany a patient in the emergency department.
All visitors that do enter the hospital will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms including fever and shortness of breath.