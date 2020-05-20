During the COVID-19 pandemic, one healthcare provider will offer strategies for dealing with stress.
To help, Stoughton Health and some of its community partners are hosting two free virtual workshops this month for dealing with stress and ways to avoid negative speech and thoughts.
The healthcare provider will offer “Five Ways to Reduce Stress Now” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21. The session is being provided by Anne Adametz, mentor, speaker, acupuncturist and yoga therapist.
The virtual meeting will focus on what people can control, what to let go of and the best ways to incorporate those practices in every situation.
The second virtual meeting is “Mind Mastery: Taming Gremlin Thoughts that Sabotage Your Day, set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28. The workshop is presented by certified life coach Laura Roeven from Terra Simpla.
The virtual meeting will focus on ways people can tame negative speech and transform thoughts back to goals and hopes.
To register for the free online workshops, visit stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes and Events.”