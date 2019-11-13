Stoughton fire chief Scott Wegner is retiring after 38 years with the department.
The city relayed his announcement Tuesday, Nov. 5. It is effective Jan. 2.
Wegner has been with the Stoughton Fire Department for 38 years, according to a statement from Amy Jo Gillingham, city human resources director. Wegner joined the department as a volunteer in 1981 and was later hired as fire motor pump operator/inspector. He became fire chief in 2015.
Martin Lamers, who served as fire chief before Wegner, will serve as interim chief until a replacement is hired.
Wegner told the Hub he was looking forward to traveling to places like the Caribbean after his retirement.
“I’m not enjoying winters anymore,” he said.