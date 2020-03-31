Stoughton police haven’t yet had to enforce the state’s Safer at Home order, chief Greg Leck told the Hub Tuesday, March 31.
Leck said the Stoughton Police Department will be following guidance from the Dane County Chiefs of Police Association. That means police will not be conducting random stops of people traveling to and from their residences or essential businesses and services, according to a letter sent out by the association.
“This is not meant to be a heavy-handed order,” Leck said.
The Safer at Home order, issued by Gov. Tony Evers on March 25, requires Wisconsin residents to stay home and avoid gathering, with exemptions for essential services such as grocery store and pharmacy trips, doctor visits, taking care of sick or elderly loved ones. It does not require documents or special permission to travel.
However, police are empowered to enforce the order.
The letter from the Dane County Chiefs of Police Association states if police departments receive information about large outdoor gatherings or people blatantly ignoring the order they will take “appropriate action to encourage compliance.”
Leck said that so far, his department has not received any information about violations of this kind.
“Compliance is crucial to keeping exposure and disease numbers down. Most people understand this and are complying,” Leck said. “We will follow up on complaints and take enforcement action only where necessary. ”