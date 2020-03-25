Safer at Home summary

All people must stay at home except for specified activities, including travel to work, getting health care, obtaining groceries, caring for others and doing outdoor exercise, including for pets

All activities in shared spaces must maintain six feet of distance from non-household members

Non-essential businesses and operations must cease

Restaurants and bars are permitted to do takeout and delivery only

All schools, places of public activity, salons and spas must close

All playgrounds are closed

Contact sports are prohibited

Weddings, funerals and religious activities must limit to 10 people

Violations are subject to 30 days imprisonment and $250 fine

Effective 8 a.m. March 25 through 8 a.m. April 24