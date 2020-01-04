SASD ‘Innovation Center’ seeks momentum
Nearly two years ago, Stoughton Area School District officials laid out an ambitious proposal for a new tech center, called “Vision 2020: Innovation Center.” After a relatively quiet 2019, perhaps 2020 will be a year of more news on the project.
The facility would be available to Stoughton K-12 students during the day and host school and community uses at night and weekends. Parts of the building would also be used for adult education, job training and community meeting space.
In November 2018, the district announced a $250,000 commitment from the Wahlin Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Stoughton Trailers.
“We feel the Innovation Center would greatly benefit the community and would offer something for all ages, students, the school district, businesses and entrepreneurs,” director Betsy McClimon wrote in an email to the Hub. “We are confident that this project will be a success, especially after seeing the high school Fab Lab succeed and be the envy of other districts across the state.”
Fab Lab Stoughton adviser Mike Connor said district officials had spent recent months floating the idea with area companies, foundations, government entities, school board members and community groups, and said “the overall response was very positive and encouraging.”
Historical downtown
Buildings in the city’s downtown could begin having their exterior features administered by the Landmarks Commission.
A proposed locally designated historic landmark district would replace the current design overlay district and switch exterior approval authority from the Planning Commission. It would affect properties from Fifth Street to the Yahara River.
If any of the 67 property owners want to change the color of their facade, replace windows, add signage or complete structural additions, they would have to go through an approval process.
The Landmark Commission is gathering community input from an online survey at ci.stoughton.wi.us
A new fire chief
With the retirement of Scott Wegner in January, the Stoughton Fire Department is looking to hire its third full-time fire chief in the position’s 15-year history. He was known for his technical expertise and his work acquiring upgraded equipment for the department.
Wegner was set to retire Jan. 2 after nearly six years on the job. He announced his retirement in early November, and the city’s Police and Fire Commission last month started the process of finding a successor.
City head of human resources AmyJo Gillingham told the Hub in an email the department will be taking applications until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 3, and the city had so far received 23 applications.
Assistant fire chief Mark Miller will be sworn in as interim fire chief Jan. 2.