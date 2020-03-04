If you wave at some of the police officers posted in squad cars around Stoughton and they seem a bit stiff and unfriendly, it might be the department’s newest recruits – officers Dee and Coy.
Don’t take it personally, it’s hard for mannequins to wave back.
The Stoughton Police Department sought a way to curb the considerable amount of speeding issues in the city, but did not have officers with a lot of time to spare.
Detective Al Adams came up with the idea to use a backup squad car the department had and some old CPR mannequins dressed in police regalia to give the perception that officers on the force are present in the community. It provided a way to multiply the police force without taking human officers away from responding to calls.
The decoys are moved around the city to locations where speeding is known to occur or where the department receives the most complaints of speeding, these areas include Highway 51, North Page Street and East Main Street.
Residents with lead feet shouldn’t get comfortable with the idea of driving fast now that the secret about Officers Dee and Coy is out – sometimes real officers are still inside the squad cars stationed around town to catch speeding drivers.
Police Chief Greg Leck told the Hub that the experiment began in October. While the department doesn’t have statistics yet to show how well it’s working, Leck said anecdotally it seems to be making a difference.
“We think it is having a positive effect in speeding,” he said, “It seems citizens like it, we get a lot of positive comments.”
Leck said the department will continue putting the decoy squad car out a few times per week this year, weather permitting, moving it around to different parts of the city to increase speed limit compliance wherever possible.
“We will put it out as often as we can,” Leck said. “We want to do whatever we can do to get people to slow down and observe the speed limit. It has a direct impact on crashes.”