Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Some rain may mix in. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Some rain may mix in. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.