While there are no local races on the ballot for the Tuesday, Feb. 18, election, voters will narrow down the candidates for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
There are three candidates who are running for the 10-year state seat – incumbent Daniel Kelly, Ed Fallone and Jill. J. Karofsky – which will reduce to two for the April 7 election.
Kelly first joined the Supreme Court in 2016 when he was appointed by Gov. Scott Walker to fill Justice David Prosser’s vacated seat. Kelly, a former special prosecutor for the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office who has co-founded his own law firm, is an advocate for school choice and individual’s rights, according to his campaign website.
Fallone, who has been a law professor at Marquette University since 1992, has dedicated his life to making the legal system more affordable and supporting the needs of Wisconsin’s Latino community, according to his campaign website. Fallone, who first ran for the Supreme Court in 2013, said on his campaign website that he wants to return integrity to the court through nonpartisanship.
Dane County circuit court judge Karofsky’s campaign website states she aims to get the state and country back on the right track and pledges to serve the needs of crime victims, promote racial justice and protect marriage equality and women’s rights.
Kelly received an endorsement from President Donald Trump during one of the president’s rallies in January, and both Fallone and Karofsky are being backed by progressive elected officials and judges.
For the greater Stoughton area, there will be two contested races, one for school board and one at the county level. For the Stoughton Area School District board, it’s a four-way race for three at-large seats between incumbents Tim Bubon and Steve Jackson, and newcomers Holly Telander and Jessica Royko.
For the Dane County Board of Supervisors two-year seat, two candidates, Kate McGinnity and Kris James Breunig will vie for the District 37 seat that incumbent Bob Salov declined to run for this year.
The April election will also feature a primary race for Democratic party presidential candidates, who will then run against Trump in the November general election.