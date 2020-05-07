If you use Hwy. 51 to get to Madison – or anywhere north of the city – expect some delays or detours starting next month.
About 1.5 miles of Hwy. 51 will be under some sort of construction this year, as three separate projects will cause slowdowns along the major thoroughfare.
The biggest project is a nearly mile-long segment of Hwy. 51 between Van Buren Street and Hoel Avenue to the west, which will have turn and lane restrictions from June through October. Going the other way to the east, another project will bring some temporary closures between Van Buren and Page streets between June and August.
Several other streets in Stoughton will undergo rehabilitation and sidewalk work, including some starting this month, with the goal of more continuous paths for pedestrian use.
And downtown, improvements will be focused on pedestrian safety, energy efficiency and access to City Hall.
While drivers can expect some delays as lanes are closed and traffic is shifted, Brett Hebert, the city’s public works director, said drivers could expect smoother rides after the work is complete.
West Main StreetWhile Main Street will have work done from Hoel Avenue on the city’s west side to Fifth Street downtown, the biggest of the three projects on the road is one that’s been years in the making and will slow traffic for months.
Run by the state Department of Transportation, it will begin in early June and run through October.
In an email to the Hub, Hebert said severe deterioration in the joints along the 0.8 mile concrete section of the highway between Van Buren Street and Hoel Avenue needs to be repaired.
The project will be done primarily with only one lane of traffic in each direction. Drivers will not be able to make left turns into driveways along the route while construction is taking place, according to a memo from Hebert.
Another segment of Main Street, between Van Buren and Page Street will involve temporary closures for through traffic. That same section closed for two weeks last summer for a replacement of the sanitary sewer.
This project will last longer, with work scheduled between June 15 and Aug. 28 to ensure there would be no disruption with school activities or bus routes, according to the city’s website.
Hebert said the asphalt surface has been deteriorating and has poor base material, as well as curb and gutter defects that will be fixed during this construction period.
“This roadway has been in rough shape for a long time … motorists will enjoy a significant improvement to the ride quality of the roadway,” Hebert told the Hub.
Downtown workOn East Main Street, a continuation of work done last year will commence around mid-summer. Crews will be replacing the asphalt surfaces of the road and adding new lane markings.
Hebert’s memo states that the goal is for the road not to be closed down completely during this work, but drivers might see flaggers and shifting traffic lanes when work is going on. A note on the city’s website for the project states that the work is being done to take advantage of lower traffic occurring with the West Main Street reconstruction.
In addition to street repairs, Stoughton’s downtown will get some safety and efficiency upgrades. Hebert’s memo states that there will be spot repairs on the streets throughout the Main Street area.
The crosswalk on the east side of the Fifth Street intersection will be removed because it creates a blind curve with pedestrians. Other pedestrian-friendly improvements will include solar-powered flashing lights at crosswalks.
In addition, street lights will be converted to LED lights as part of this project. The improvements downtown will take place on the same schedule as the work around City Hall, with a start date in early June and scheduled completion in mid-September.
Prospect, McKinley, Grant and ShermanThe first round of construction will begin this month with reconstruction work on Prospect, McKinley, Grant and Sherman streets and defective sidewalks.
A complete reconstruction of streets and defective sidewalks in the area will be underway. There will be a reconfiguration of the intersection of Prospect Street and McKinley Street reducing the pavement area for safety reasons, Hebert wrote in a memo. New sidewalk connections will be made based on the reconfiguration.
The new sidewalk will be constructed only on the west side of Grant Street to provide a continuous route between Prospect Street and Taft Street That’s a deviation from the usual city policy of requiring sidewalks to be installed on both sides of a street during reconstructions.
The Common Council approved that deviation in February after some getting complaints from some residents, including Ald. Timothy Riley. Some wanted no sidewalks at all, citing potential damage to older trees in the affected area.
Hebert’s memo states that some terrace trees in the area will be removed, but that new trees will be planted in their place after construction is completed.
Water infrastructure will also be affected in the area with sewer and water mains being reconstructed in the area. The storm sewer will be extended to the Prospect Street/McKinley Street and Grant Street/McKinley street intersections.
Roby Road Harrison Court and Skinner LaneStreet reconstruction, sidewalk replacement as well as work on curbs and storm sewers will take place on Roby Road from Page Street to Van Buren Street and along Harrison Court and Skinner Lane.
The project is expected to start in June and continue for four to six weeks.
Forrest Street to WashingtonThe area around City Hall will be worked on, with reconstruction of the streets but also of sidewalks surrounding City Hall and a resurfacing of the parking lot. All access points to City Hall are being worked on.
The work will begin in early June and be completed around mid-September.