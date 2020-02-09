The City of Stoughton declared a snow emergency shortly before noon on Sunday, Feb 9.
The parking restrictions will go into effect at 12 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10. Unless canceled or extended, the snow emergency will end at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, according to the city's website.
According to the city ordinance, during a snow emergency declaration, between midnight and 8 a.m., vehicles may park only on the even side of the street on even-numbered days and on the odd side of the street on odd-numbered days.
The last digit of the house numbers for that street determines if a street is considered even or odd.
Other parking restrictions such as “no parking at any time” still apply, and are not superseded by the snow emergency.
Failure to follow the snow emergency procedures could result in a $25 minimum parking ticket.