A Stoughton man has pleaded not guilty in an April 20 stabbing incident that resulted in the victim being taken to the hospital.
William J. Skinner IV, pleaded not guilty on April 23 in an initial court appearance to two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and one for bail jumping. All three charges are felonies.
First degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon is punishable by up to a $25,000 fine or imprisonment of up to 12 years and 6 months, or both. The felony bail jumping charge is a result of breaking bond conditions set for his 4th and 5th offense OWI charges from December and January, of which he has not been found guilty of.
As a condition of his bail, set at $2,500, Skinner is not allowed in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue nor able to possess any type of dangerous weapon.
A preliminary hearing for the charges is scheduled for Thursday, April 30.
On April 20, Stoughton police officers responded to a disturbance call on the 800 block of Lincoln Ave. Upon arrival and found three men, including Skinner, injured from a fight. One of the men was taken to the hospital with nonlife threatening injuries related to a stabbing.