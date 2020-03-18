To prevent the spread of COVID-19 to its most vulnerable demographic – the elderly – assisted living facilities in Stoughton are closed to the public.
As of March 12, Skaalen Nursing and Retirement Facility and Kettle Park Senior Living are on lockdown, meaning visitors are only welcome for end-of-life situations or other special circumstances.
If visitors must enter the building they will be screened by staff members for symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.
This comes after a statement released on Friday, March 13, by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recommended limiting visitations.
Stoughton Meadows and Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center did not return calls for comment March 16.