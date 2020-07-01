Stoughton response to COVID-19 week 2

Stoughton Area Senior Center is expected to open by appointment only July 6.

 Photo by Mackenzie Krumme

The Stoughton Area Senior Center will be open by appointment only starting Monday, July 6.

While open, the center will have new requirements for patrons.

Those requirements include: face masks (unless medically excused), six feet of social distancing, only the main floor being open, staff offices being off limits to visitors and volunteers and no refreshments or food items.

Virtual programming will continue and expand, according to the SASC’s monthly newsletter.

To make an appointment to visit, call the senior center at 873-8585.

-Mackenzie Krumme