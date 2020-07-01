The Stoughton Area Senior Center will be open by appointment only starting Monday, July 6.
While open, the center will have new requirements for patrons.
Those requirements include: face masks (unless medically excused), six feet of social distancing, only the main floor being open, staff offices being off limits to visitors and volunteers and no refreshments or food items.
Virtual programming will continue and expand, according to the SASC’s monthly newsletter.
To make an appointment to visit, call the senior center at 873-8585.