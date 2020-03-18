Social distancing is a good strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19, UW Health stated in a …

Most city government meetings are canceled for now, including the upcoming March 24 City Cou…

Stoughton Hospital announced new visitor guidelines amid the COIVD-19 pandemic Monday, March 16.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 the Stoughton Public Library closed starting at 5 p.m. on …

COVID-19 timeline

Jan. 21: U.S. announces first confirmed COVID-19 case, a 30 year old man in Washington state

Feb. 5: First case confirmed in the state, in Dane County

March 9: Second case confirmed in the state

March 13: Gov. Tony Evers mandates all public and private schools must close on March 18; Dane County bans gatherings of 250 people or more; President Donald Trump declares a national emergency, City of Stoughton cancels all non-essential public meetings

March 15: Dane County imposes ban on gatherings of more than 50 people; requires schools to close March 16; orders restaurants to decrease seating by 50%

March 15: Stoughton Public Library closes at 5 p.m. until at least April 6

March 16: Stoughton Senior Center closes to the public but is open for essential services; Stoughton Hospital institutes visitor restrictions