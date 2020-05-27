A proposed Kwik Trip is headed back to the Plan Commission for more work after alders expressed concerns for safety in the area.
The Stoughton Common Council voted unanimously at its Tuesday, May 26, meeting to send a permit request back to the commission, citing a driveway that would run directly through the new development at 1700 E. Main St. into another development.
The Kwik Trip would replace the 30 year old Kwik Trip at 1231 E. Main St., which is a half-mile to the west. The plan features a 9,200 square feet store with an automatic car wash.
The permit application as presented contains a site plan that has the store on one side of the driveway and gas pumps on the other.
The driveway is the single entrance off County Hwy. N to the Weebleworld Day Care Center and the strip mall containing Fastenal and Kicks Unlimited Karate.
“It is creating a road in the middle of a gas station, which I really have a problem with,”Ald. Regina Hirsch (Dist. 3) said.
In addition to the driveway concerns, residents living near the new site raised concerns about an increase of traffic in a residential area, pedestrian safety and noise.
One speaker said she went door to door to more than 40 houses near the proposed development and compiled a list of concerns focused on safety.