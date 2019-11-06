Town of Rutland officials have proposed a budget for 2020 with a mill rate that would rise one-hundredth of a percent.
If approved, it would be the second year in a row with that amount of increase. The proposed tax levy is $743,874, up slightly from last year.
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, town residents will have a chance to weigh in on the budget during the public annual hearing at Town Hall, 785 Center Road.
A special town meeting will be held immediately after the public hearing for the purpose of adopting the levy and authorizing highway expenditures in excess of $10,000.
The Town Board will meet after the budget hearing and special town meeting to consider adopting the budget.
A detailed proposed budget is available for inspection by calling the town clerk at 455-3925 or emailing clerk@town.rutland.wi.us.