John Selbo has run under the Eiffel Tower, through rainstorms in New Orleans and around islands on the Carribean.
So he wasn’t going to let the coronavirus pandemic stop him from running his 40th straight and final Syttende Mai race, even if this year’s event wasn’t official.
Selbo, 71, a Stoughton High School 1967 graduate who now lives in Middleton, completed the 20-mile race on June 14, finishing in around three hours. His running partner for the run was Dr. Ann Heaslett. She won the women’s race in 2002 and is a member of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Athletic Wall of Fame.
“I didn’t want to let it pass and wait another year to get it done,” he said. “The fact that there was the coronavirus made it a better story.”
He’s now run in the past 40 Syttende Mai races, with a best time of 2 hours, 11 minutes in 1980.
At the finish line, Selbo was greeted by his brother, Paul, along with around 15 family members and friends.
“For 71 years old that’s not too bad,” Paul said. “He ran about a 9 minute pace.”
The 20-mile Madison-to-Stoughton run is hosted each May as part of Stoughton’s annual celebration of Norway’s Constitution Day. This year’s 48th annual event, was planned for May 16, but the celebration — including the run — was canceled due to state-mandated COVID-19 guidelines.
So some of Selbo’s friends came up with an alternative plan so he could run his 40th and final Syttende Mai race. And he was raring to go, having started his training in February, running 205 miles in March alone.
Instead of the traditional start in downtown Madison, to avoid any downtown traffic — generally blocked off for race participants — Selbo began his run at Madison’s Olin-Turville Park and finished at Mandt Park for safety purposes. He said it was a perfect day with a blue sky, calm wind and cool breeze.
Selbo said his most memorable race came in 2009, when he found himself running with the women’s leaders for much of the race — and wound up in a photo that made the front page of the sports section in a local paper.
The globe-trotting Selbo has run in 35 states and numerous countries such as Mexico, France, Germany, Spain and Portugal.
“I always take my running gear with me,” he said of vacations. “I see a lot more than other tourists do. You get to see a lot more of the neighborhoods and parks when you’re running.”
And while he may have run his late Syttende Mai race, Selbo won’t hang up his running shoes yet.
He usually runs five to six races or 1,800 miles a year, and already has three races planned next year — a relay race in April, the Benton Health Care run in Green Bay in June and another run in Albany with his brother. Now in his seventh decade, why does he keep running?
“To me, it’s a form of artistic expression,” Selbo said. “I always feel like I have accomplished something. If you look at it as a creative endeavor, like a lot of elite runners do, you don’t have to say why you just do.”
And even though this year’s Syttende Mai race wasn’t official, he’s glad he made the effort, and hinted that he might be back next year, though perhaps using a different mode of transportation.
“I think they should throw me a parade with a convertible to ride in next year,” he quipped.