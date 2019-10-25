With increases in the state’s revenue limit and property values in the Stoughton Area School District, residents will likely pay more in school taxes this year despite a lower mill rate.
District electors unanimously approved a $25.9 million budget for the 2019-20 school year at Monday’s annual budget hearing, and a mill rate of $10.83 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
That rate is down slightly from $10.96 last school year, but the average home price in the district increased in value around 5.4 percent from last year. Numbers can vary among municipalities, but district business manager Erica Pickett said for a $200,000 home, that would mean a school tax increase of around $92 from last year.
Pickett said this is the first time since the 2015-16 fiscal year that the state has increased its revenue limit, by $175 per student, which allowed the district to increase taxes. She said continuing declining enrollment is still reducing the overall amount of state aid to the district, however.
Electors also approved school board salaries for the 2019-20 school year. The board president will receive $3,000, the vice-president, clerk and treasurer will receive $2,800 and all other members will receive $2,600.
After the public budget hearing, the school board unanimously passed the approved tax levy and adopted the budget as presented, without discussion.