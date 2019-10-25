2019-20 tax levy question

“Be it resolved that there be levied a tax in the amount of $25,853,970 upon all taxable property located in the Stoughton Area School District in the City of Stoughton and the Townships of Albion, Christiana, Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Dunkirk, Dunn, Pleasant Springs, and Rutland in the County of Dane; and, in the Townships of Porter and Union in the County of Rock, State of Wisconsin for the 2019-20 school year.”