The Stoughton Fire Department has selected Josh Ripp as its new chief.
Ripp is a squad leader with Stoughton Area EMS and has been a volunteer with SFD for close to five years, city human resources director Amy Jo Gillingham told the Hub in an email.
Gillingham wrote that Ripp was previously a fire chief for seven years with the Maple Bluff Fire Department and has worked in state departments such as the Department of Justice, the Department of Military Affairs and the Office of Emergency Communications.
Ripp was selected from a group of five finalists, Gillingham wrote. The other four were interim SFD chief Mark Miller, a deputy chief/fire marshall; Michael Olson, a captain at SFD; Nick Hempel, a fire chief in Dona Ana County, New Mexico; and Jason Russ, the deputy chief of operations at the Edgerton Fire Protection District.
As of Jan. 7, the city had received at least 22 applications for the position.
Miller has been serving as interim chief since the Jan. 2 retirement of former chief Scott Wegner.
Wegner served with the Stoughton Fire Department for 38 years, with the last five as chief after his predecessor, Marty Lamers, retired in 2015. Lamers was the city’s first full-time paid fire chief.